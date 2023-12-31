Chakalaka Is The Unlikely Ingredient Your Grilled Cheese Is Asking For

While meat might be the focus of many traditional South African dishes, one of the most popular condiments, chakalaka, is a sweet and spicy vegetable-based relish. And this unexpected ingredient is about to take your humble grilled cheese to new heights.

Chakalaka is a quintessential must-try staple in South African cuisine. While its recipe tends to vary from maker to maker, it's a thick, cooked relish that combines the main ingredient of soft baked beans with vibrant flavors from vegetables, and warm spices. It can be spicy, sweet, or tangy, and is served as a side dish or a condiment.

A chutney and grilled cheese sandwich, also called a South African grilled cheese, or braaibroodjie (which means "barbecue bread"), is a common dish that's usually devoured at the end of a braai, a South African barbecue. It is typically made with buttered, grilled bread filled with sliced tomatoes and onions, cheese, salt and pepper, and chutney. The sweet, savory, and spicy tang of chakalaka works similarly in a grilled cheese, it pairs wonderfully with rich, melted cheese, nestled between two thick slices of crusty bread — this combination is a must-try.