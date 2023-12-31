Chakalaka Is The Unlikely Ingredient Your Grilled Cheese Is Asking For
While meat might be the focus of many traditional South African dishes, one of the most popular condiments, chakalaka, is a sweet and spicy vegetable-based relish. And this unexpected ingredient is about to take your humble grilled cheese to new heights.
Chakalaka is a quintessential must-try staple in South African cuisine. While its recipe tends to vary from maker to maker, it's a thick, cooked relish that combines the main ingredient of soft baked beans with vibrant flavors from vegetables, and warm spices. It can be spicy, sweet, or tangy, and is served as a side dish or a condiment.
A chutney and grilled cheese sandwich, also called a South African grilled cheese, or braaibroodjie (which means "barbecue bread"), is a common dish that's usually devoured at the end of a braai, a South African barbecue. It is typically made with buttered, grilled bread filled with sliced tomatoes and onions, cheese, salt and pepper, and chutney. The sweet, savory, and spicy tang of chakalaka works similarly in a grilled cheese, it pairs wonderfully with rich, melted cheese, nestled between two thick slices of crusty bread — this combination is a must-try.
Why does chakalaka work well with cheese?
So why does chakalaka work so well in a grilled cheese? In short, the vibrant, tangy flavor profiles of chakalaka effortlessly cut through the fatty nature of the cheese and butter. While cheese is usually the focal point of a grilled cheese sandwich, the bright, sweet, and sour chakalaka demands attention.
Chakalaka is made with baked beans combined with cooked vegetables — depending on the varying recipes, this could include tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, tangy onion, garlic, and carrots. Warm, earthy spices, like turmeric, paprika, cumin, coriander, dried ginger, cayenne, or even curry powder can be used. These spices gorgeously elevate the relish, enriching it with enticing aromatics. A touch of vinegar or a squeeze of lemon ties the chakalaka together with acidity.
The chakalaka works phenomenally with grilled cheese featuring a sharp white cheddar, where its bright flavors balance the strong, nutty cheese. The relish also helps bulk up the grilled cheese, making it a more hearty snack.
The South African staple
While food history can be hard to prove, it's commonly said that chakalaka started in Johannesburg townships during the 1950s and '60s. Mozambican miners would combine leftover ingredients to craft something that could be canned, ensuring its long-lasting freshness. Combining leftover baked beans with vegetables and spices created a vibrant relish. The term "chakalaka" is Zulu for "altogether" — which beautifully encompasses the way available ingredients were harmoniously used.
At the heart of this dish is the beauty of sharing, as chakalaka signifies unity and the connection of people from all regions of South Africa. It's become more than just a side dish at a barbecue — it's seen as a food that unites several cultures because it is a dish that is shared at community events and gatherings. So if you're inspired to whip up a batch of chakalaka for your next grilled cheese, embrace the South African philosophy and share it with those around you.