Cotton Candy Bombs Give Cocktails A Festive Touch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many things to look forward to when a holiday approaches. Some just like getting a day off of work or having a long weekend to relax or travel. Others enjoy the rituals and sometimes weird holiday traditions that come with observing annual celebrations. Many like to celebrate those designated days on the calendar with fun gatherings. At some of those holiday get-togethers, there's likely to be some great cocktails to sip on while folks revel in the festivities. So why not make those drinks just as festive as the atmosphere? Make some cotton candy bombs and drop them in your holiday-themed cocktails to add a sweet, celebratory sparkle to your drinks.

How do you make a cotton candy bomb? Simply put a spoonful of edible glitter inside of a small wad of cotton candy, use your palms to roll the cotton candy into a sphere, and drop the ball of cotton candy into your holiday-themed cocktail. You will see an explosion of shimmering holiday colors in your drink, and your cocktail will taste even sweeter with the added sugar from the cotton candy and glitter. What's so fun about this idea is that you can drop all kinds of cotton candy bombs into various cocktails to celebrate different holidays.