Cotton Candy Bombs Give Cocktails A Festive Touch
There are so many things to look forward to when a holiday approaches. Some just like getting a day off of work or having a long weekend to relax or travel. Others enjoy the rituals and sometimes weird holiday traditions that come with observing annual celebrations. Many like to celebrate those designated days on the calendar with fun gatherings. At some of those holiday get-togethers, there's likely to be some great cocktails to sip on while folks revel in the festivities. So why not make those drinks just as festive as the atmosphere? Make some cotton candy bombs and drop them in your holiday-themed cocktails to add a sweet, celebratory sparkle to your drinks.
How do you make a cotton candy bomb? Simply put a spoonful of edible glitter inside of a small wad of cotton candy, use your palms to roll the cotton candy into a sphere, and drop the ball of cotton candy into your holiday-themed cocktail. You will see an explosion of shimmering holiday colors in your drink, and your cocktail will taste even sweeter with the added sugar from the cotton candy and glitter. What's so fun about this idea is that you can drop all kinds of cotton candy bombs into various cocktails to celebrate different holidays.
Make cotton candy bomb cocktails specific to any holiday
After your neighbors marvel at the elaborate Christmas decorations that adorn the front of your house, invite them in for some Candy Cane Martinis. But just before you clink glasses and say "Merry Christmas," drop a green cotton candy bomb in your drinks for a jolly sip. At your next 4th of July barbecue, make some Red, White & Blueberry Cocktails for your family and friends, and throw white cotton candy bombs infused with red and blue edible glitter in the drinks. They'll give a patriotic buzz. Hand out some Thanksgiving Kickoff Cocktails for all of the adults at your Turkey Day feast, and turn the autumnal colors of those drinks a little more glitzy by dropping in white cotton candy bombs. Those sweet cocktails will make it onto their list of things to be thankful for.
People love to incorporate gold in their New Year's Eve parties because the color is a symbol of creating prosperity in the new year. At your end-of-year celebration, make some Ball Drop Cocktails for their golden liquid base, and drop white cotton candy bombs with gold edible glitter in the drinks to bring in the New Year with a celebratory shimmer of hope in the glasses. Or drop cotton candy bombs in festive cocktails on days that are annually recognized and celebrated but aren't official holidays.
Cotton candy bomb your cocktails for these annual celebrations
On Halloween while the kids are out trick-or-treating, pass the time with the other parents over some Orange Hocus Pocus Fizz Cocktails. Bomb those spooky beverages with white cotton candy bombs filled with black edible glitter to give those pumpkin-hued drinks a dark fizzle. Take your significant other to a romantic outdoor dinner overlooking a scenic vista on Valentine's Day where some Love Potion Cocktails await you both. Give the reddish-pink color of the drinks a glittery charm with a white cotton candy bomb infused with white edible glitter.
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a Rum Sazerac Cocktail and watch the sparkles come marching in when you drop a cotton candy bomb in your drink. At your next St. Patrick's Day celebration, have yourself a Lucky Irish Pot O' Gold Cocktail with a green cotton candy bomb thrown in for a festive glisten to your drink. You can liven up your cocktail celebration of so many cultural days with cotton candy bombs to make your drinks gleam with fun.