12 Foods And Drinks That Don't Taste As Good As They Used To

One of the most universal feelings in the human experience is nostalgia. We all have memories, particularly from our childhoods, about the way certain things should be. Naturally, this includes food, but it's also true that some of the corporations and other entities we have entrusted as the stewards of our snacking and dining options tend to fix what ain't broken, changing recipes in the name of publicity or profit. Some of these changes are big and others are small, but when people compare notes or research the ingredients of their favorite foods, it becomes clear that many of them really did taste better in the past.

It's a depressing concept that might make your next trip to the grocery store or a restaurant a little less enjoyable, but it's also fascinating to chart how different foods have changed over time. Sadly, sometimes it's simply for the worse though.