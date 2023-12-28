What Exactly Is Milk Noodle Soup?

This simple, comforting dish was a staple of Polish cuisine in the communist era. However, it has remained popular to the present day, becoming known all over the world. The soup contains basic ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, sugar, and salt. You can also add noodles or other kinds of pasta or swap them for dumplings or grains.

Milk noodle soup can be sweet or savory, but the former version is usually preferred. Most recipes call for thin egg noodles, which can be homemade or store-bought and must be cooked separately. Some versions may also incorporate butter for added richness. The milk imparts a slightly sweet flavor to the soup and gives it a creamy texture, especially if you use whole milk. You can also add more or less sugar and salt, depending on your preferences. The noodles are soft yet chewy, adding texture to each spoonful.

This traditional dish isn't as thick as porridge or cream soup but is rich enough to fill you up. The savory version can taste amazing, too. "My mom always made it when I was a kid and sick, and now if I'm having a bad day, then this is my go-to," said a Reddit user. Another one added, "This is what we call a poor man's meal. Cook the pasta, drain, heat the milk, add the pasta, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Still one of my comfort foods."