What Exactly Is Milk Noodle Soup?
Zupa mleczna is the Polish version of milk soup and can be served with noodles, potatoes, or other extras. Russians have a similar dish called "molochne" or "sup molochnyĭ," whereas Hungarians call it tejleves. In Algeria, milk noodle soup is referred to as shourba hleeb, and if you travel to Germany, you'll see it listed on menus as milchsuppe. When you travel to Korea or venture into a Korean restaurant, you might find kongguksu on the menu. This dish is a cold soy milk noodle soup that is typically vegetarian or fully plant-based and enjoyed during the summertime to cool down.
But no matter what you call it or where you get it from, this light soup is perfect for breakfast or even as a dessert. Plus, it takes minutes to prepare and leaves a lot of room for creativity. You can swap ingredients, skip the sugar, add more protein, eat it hot and cold, or stir in a handful of raisins for extra sweetness.
Milk noodle soup can be a delicious alternative to porridge
This simple, comforting dish was a staple of Polish cuisine in the communist era. However, it has remained popular to the present day, becoming known all over the world. The soup contains basic ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, sugar, and salt. You can also add noodles or other kinds of pasta or swap them for dumplings or grains.
Milk noodle soup can be sweet or savory, but the former version is usually preferred. Most recipes call for thin egg noodles, which can be homemade or store-bought and must be cooked separately. Some versions may also incorporate butter for added richness. The milk imparts a slightly sweet flavor to the soup and gives it a creamy texture, especially if you use whole milk. You can also add more or less sugar and salt, depending on your preferences. The noodles are soft yet chewy, adding texture to each spoonful.
This traditional dish isn't as thick as porridge or cream soup but is rich enough to fill you up. The savory version can taste amazing, too. "My mom always made it when I was a kid and sick, and now if I'm having a bad day, then this is my go-to," said a Reddit user. Another one added, "This is what we call a poor man's meal. Cook the pasta, drain, heat the milk, add the pasta, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Still one of my comfort foods."
Add your own spin to milk soup
As mentioned earlier, milk soup has numerous versions and can be customized to your liking. For example, you may use rice, semolina, or barley instead of noodles. Or you can substitute honey for sugar and add warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, or white pepper. Cinnamon will give your soup a subtle, sweet note, making it taste like dessert. Similarly, nutmeg can add a warm, aromatic flavor, but you should use it sparingly to avoid overpowering the dish.
Another idea comes from a Reddit user, who suggests replacing the milk with vanilla sauce. This ingredient will make the soup thicker and more flavorful, with a pudding-like consistency. On a similar note, you could use oat milk, almond milk, or other plant-based milk varieties. For instance, almond milk will impart a subtly sweet, nutty flavor to your soup, while coconut milk can enhance its creaminess. Some people also add extras like fresh or dried fruits, nuts, dumplings, millet, or buckwheat.
Once the soup is ready, enjoy it immediately or refrigerate it for up to three days. If you have guests, don't leave it out for longer than four hours. Note that your soup may form a film on its surface if you don't eat it right away. This sticky substance is due to the presence of milk and doesn't pose any health risks. Simply remove it with a spoon and reheat the soup in the microwave or on the stovetop.