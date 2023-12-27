A Sweet Potato Latte Is An Unexpectedly Delicious Way To Wake Up
If your go-to fall/winter beverage is a pumpkin spice latte but you want to try something new, a sweet potato latte might just be the right choice. While it might sound strange, this beverage is a popular choice in South Korea during cooler months of the year thanks to its comforting and warm taste.
This drink has the earthy, sweet flavors of the root vegetable it's inspired by, but it also has a sweet, milky flavor and a smooth texture. What's more, there's a slight savory tinge to it that adds some dimension to your drink.
If you want to try making this beverage yourself, you've got to know what kind of sweet potatoes to use as well as how to prep them. From there, it's a case of understanding how to put the whole thing together to come up with the warm and cozy treat. Plus, don't forget the garnishes for finishing this beverage off in style.
Select and prep your sweet potatoes
The first step to making this latte is to choose what kind of sweet potato to use. Typically, Korean sweet potatoes are the go-to for this drink. Korean sweet potatoes have a purple skin and light flesh and are generally denser and sweeter than your standard orange variety. While you can generally find these in Asian grocery stores, if you're not able to get your hands on them, there are other sweet potato varieties out there that you can use as well.
For a taste similar to the Korean type, a speckled purple sweet potato could work. Alternatively, you could use Covington sweet potatoes, which are an orange variety with hints of malt and a creamy texture.
Once you have your selected tubers, it's time to cook them either in the microwave, in a pressure cooker, a steamer, or by roasting them in the oven. Roasting tends to bring out more of the flavors, however, so this may be the best method for the desired taste. Once the potatoes are cooked, mash the flesh and throw away the peel, and you're ready to mix it into the rest of your latte ingredients.
Mix up the latte and add some finishing touches
After you've got your cooked and mashed sweet potatoes under control, the next step is to blend them along with your chosen sweetener and milk. You can also add a shot of espresso or about ½ teaspoon of instant coffee granules if you want to give the drink a kick of caffeine.
In terms of what sweetener to use, you could go with brown sugar to ramp up the warm fall taste, or try a bit of maple syrup for added flavor. Honey works well, too. For the milk, choose either dairy or non-dairy varieties, depending on your preference. Just remember that whichever type you choose will affect the flavor and texture.
Blend the ingredients together in a blender for about 30 seconds or until frothy, and then you can either pour it into a glass and enjoy it cold or warm up the drink in a saucepan. Then, serve it topped with frothed milk, a sprinkle of spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg, chopped nuts, or anything else you like. The result is a cozy drink that has all the flavors of holiday sweet potato desserts.