A Sweet Potato Latte Is An Unexpectedly Delicious Way To Wake Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your go-to fall/winter beverage is a pumpkin spice latte but you want to try something new, a sweet potato latte might just be the right choice. While it might sound strange, this beverage is a popular choice in South Korea during cooler months of the year thanks to its comforting and warm taste.

This drink has the earthy, sweet flavors of the root vegetable it's inspired by, but it also has a sweet, milky flavor and a smooth texture. What's more, there's a slight savory tinge to it that adds some dimension to your drink.

If you want to try making this beverage yourself, you've got to know what kind of sweet potatoes to use as well as how to prep them. From there, it's a case of understanding how to put the whole thing together to come up with the warm and cozy treat. Plus, don't forget the garnishes for finishing this beverage off in style.