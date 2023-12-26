For Mac And Cheese That Really Holds Sauce, Turn To Corkscrew Pasta

The legendary tale of mac and cheese traces back to ancient times in the Roman Republic, where it graced tables as a festive dish. Its rich legacy in African American culture then emerged in the 1800s through the culinary prowess of James Hemings. It's become a nostalgic weeknight dinner, a holiday staple, and an affordable dish that's simple to prepare and adapt. While each household may hold its own unique recipe for this comforting meal, choosing pasta shapes remains a topic of debate. Leave the elbow noodles in the cupboard because cavapetti is the perfect match.

Cavapetti pasta, which was surprisingly named after a singer, has that beautiful translucent golden hue and a spindly S or corkscrew shape. With a hollow interior, it's the ultimate vessel for the gooey mac and cheese sauce, as its curvy shape captures all the creamy goodness in all its bends. Unlike elbow pasta, which tends to release the cheese sauce from both ends, the cavapetti traps the cheese between its twists — a bite revealing the prized baked-in delight of cheese. Cavapetti also makes for a stunning appearance as its winding form resembles waves across a sea of creamy yellow shades.

It's no wonder this combination is creating a storm on TikTok when it's such an innovative way to serve up a classic.