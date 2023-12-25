Throw Your Soft-Shell Crabs On The Grill And Thank Us Later

The name "soft-shell" does not define a specific species of crab, but is rather a term used to describe a crab in the middle of its molting process. When it comes time for a crab to shed its hard shell, it will begin to shape a new outline of a shell underneath. Then, the current shell cracks open and breaks away so the new one can begin to fully form. In the U.S. you'll find all the soft-shell crabs we eat are the blue crab species. Fishermen catch the crabs in the few hours before their new shells begin to harden. So no hard outer shell means these crabs can be consumed whole.

Be sure to start with cleaning your soft-shell crabs or have them cleaned for you. Although soft-shell crabs are often served fried, grilling soft-shell crabs is far less labor-intensive than frying. No need to dredge each crab in flour or deal with the mess of a deep fryer. Simple grilling is also the way to get the most out of the buttery flavor and soft, delicate texture of crab meat.

You'll need to start with a clean grill prepped with oil at a high heat. Make sure to also give them a nice coat of butter or oil to prevent the crabs from sticking to the grill. Then, toss them onto the grill for a nice char and you're done. Make sure your crab is cooked to the safe internal temperature for all shellfish: 145 degrees Fahrenheit.