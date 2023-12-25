Throw Your Soft-Shell Crabs On The Grill And Thank Us Later
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summer comes along and the days get longer, the water gets warmer, and we all want to spend as much time outside as possible by enjoying our meals al fresco. That means it's time to break out the grill. Grilling season and soft-shell crab season share the same timeframe of early spring to late summer, making it the perfect time to throw those crabs on the grill for a fuss-free way to enjoy shellfish at home.
But why grill your soft-shell crab over other methods of cooking? While boiling or steaming will keep the crab meat soft and tender, you'll miss out on key flavors that could level up your crab dinner. Many varieties of fruits, vegetables, and proteins benefit from the chemical reaction between sugars and amino acids that a nice char on the grill can bring, and soft-shell crab is no different. Grilling will add a hint of smokiness to the creamy, sweet flavor of the crab meat. Combine this with the light crunch of a soft-shell crab and you've got a summer meal favorite.
Preparing your soft-shell crab for the grill
The name "soft-shell" does not define a specific species of crab, but is rather a term used to describe a crab in the middle of its molting process. When it comes time for a crab to shed its hard shell, it will begin to shape a new outline of a shell underneath. Then, the current shell cracks open and breaks away so the new one can begin to fully form. In the U.S. you'll find all the soft-shell crabs we eat are the blue crab species. Fishermen catch the crabs in the few hours before their new shells begin to harden. So no hard outer shell means these crabs can be consumed whole.
Be sure to start with cleaning your soft-shell crabs or have them cleaned for you. Although soft-shell crabs are often served fried, grilling soft-shell crabs is far less labor-intensive than frying. No need to dredge each crab in flour or deal with the mess of a deep fryer. Simple grilling is also the way to get the most out of the buttery flavor and soft, delicate texture of crab meat.
You'll need to start with a clean grill prepped with oil at a high heat. Make sure to also give them a nice coat of butter or oil to prevent the crabs from sticking to the grill. Then, toss them onto the grill for a nice char and you're done. Make sure your crab is cooked to the safe internal temperature for all shellfish: 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Great pairings for grilled soft-shell crab
Another benefit of grilling soft-shell crab is the variety of summery sides to choose from that pair deliciously well. Condiments like relish, remoulade, or tartar sauce are the perfect soft-shell crab accompaniment. Each of these sauces contains a pickled ingredient of some sort, adding acidity and brine to your creamy, charred crab. And why not pair your crab with some whole vegetables while you have the grill fired up and ready to go? Use in-season produce that won't overpower the delicate flavor of the crab, like zucchini, artichoke, corn on the cob, or grilled scallions to make a full meal.
You could also toss some fresh buns onto the grill to create the perfect soft-shell crab sandwich. Bring crispy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and grilled bacon together for a crabby take on the classic BLT. But if you want to keep it simple, hit your soft-shell crabs with a quick squeeze of lemon, sprinkle some classic Old Bay seasoning, and you're ready for a finger-licking New England soft-shell crab meal.