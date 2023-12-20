The Candy Joanna Gaines Makes Every Christmas For Her Husband Chip

In Season 4, Episode 6 of "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," the cookbook author ate one of her chocolate peanut butter balls, and her response may be why they are guaranteed to satisfy her husband Chip when he wants a holiday snack. Gaines said, "You can never go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate ... There's so much texture in this ... It's creamy. It's crunchy. I love these."

Chip isn't the only one enjoying this tasty holiday treat every year. Chocolate peanut butter balls are popular in many homes around Christmas, as evidenced by the online comments of its fans. In a Reddit thread titled "Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls," Redditors confirmed that the candy is one of the best holiday snacks for the family to enjoy. One user said, "My grandma used to make almost this exact same recipe every Christmas and I'd eat almost all of them by myself."

In another thread, users also confirmed just how popular these candies are for guests during holiday gatherings. One commenter said, "Omg I make these every year and people love them!!"

If you want to make Christmas candy for your family or guests during the holidays, you can make these delicious sweets in a snap. But Gaines has more treats that she whips up around Christmas that you can consider.