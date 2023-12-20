The Candy Joanna Gaines Makes Every Christmas For Her Husband Chip
During the holiday season, it's fun to make delicious holiday recipes that have lots of Christmas spirit. These include all kinds of meals, such as the popular honey-glazed ham, and all kinds of drinks, such as the Christmas staple eggnog. But one of the more festive foods to eat around Christmas is candy. While you watch your front lawn become covered in a blanket of snow or sit in front of your TV binging holiday movies, you can nibble on candy canes or gingerbread cookies without a second thought. In the household of Joanna Gaines, a special kind of candy gets made every year by the HGTV personality, specifically for a special someone – her husband, Chip. What's his annual Christmas treat? Delicious chocolate peanut butter balls.
These tasty candies are made of peanut butter filling, melted marshmallows, and cocoa krispies, then coated with melted chocolate almond bark and topped with crushed peanut sprinkles. It's the perfect combination of sweet, salty, and creamy flavors with a crunchy bite and some holiday spirit. Fans of Gaines' TV show even got to witness her make a batch of chocolate peanut butter balls, and it became clear why she always makes them for Chip during the most wonderful time of the year.
Chocolate peanut butter balls are popular during Christmas
In Season 4, Episode 6 of "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," the cookbook author ate one of her chocolate peanut butter balls, and her response may be why they are guaranteed to satisfy her husband Chip when he wants a holiday snack. Gaines said, "You can never go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate ... There's so much texture in this ... It's creamy. It's crunchy. I love these."
Chip isn't the only one enjoying this tasty holiday treat every year. Chocolate peanut butter balls are popular in many homes around Christmas, as evidenced by the online comments of its fans. In a Reddit thread titled "Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls," Redditors confirmed that the candy is one of the best holiday snacks for the family to enjoy. One user said, "My grandma used to make almost this exact same recipe every Christmas and I'd eat almost all of them by myself."
In another thread, users also confirmed just how popular these candies are for guests during holiday gatherings. One commenter said, "Omg I make these every year and people love them!!"
If you want to make Christmas candy for your family or guests during the holidays, you can make these delicious sweets in a snap. But Gaines has more treats that she whips up around Christmas that you can consider.
Joanna Gaines also makes these candies for Christmas
When jingle bells start ringing, Gaines starts cooking – candy, that is. In the aforementioned episode of "Magnolia Table," Gaines shared the candies on her Christmas cooking list. Gaines likes to make salted caramel peanut brittle, another sweet, salty, and creamy, very crispy candy. She also cooks white chocolate peppermint bark – a three-layered candy with sweet chocolate, buttery white chocolate, and minty peppermint.
The famed interior designer also makes cherry mashers with a soft cherry fluff coated with melted peanuts and chocolate for harmonious sweet, sour, and salty flavors. She also makes old-fashioned caramels and her own special homemade vanilla. You can make all these Christmas candies for your loved ones and guests to make your holiday season especially jolly. If you can only make just one though, you might want to pick those chocolate peanut butter balls.