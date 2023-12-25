The Only State You Can Still Get Dairy Queen Steak Fingers

It's safe to say that no one does Dairy Queen quite like Texas. If you've ever visited Dairy Queen in the Lone Star state, you'll notice the menu differs from elsewhere in the country. While there are almost 4,300 DQ locations in the United States, Texas has the most locations of any of them, with nearly 600. The Texas restaurants have a huge menu to match, including food items not found elsewhere — like the chain's popular steak fingers.

Shaped like fries, Dairy Queen's steak fingers are strips of chicken fried steak that can be eaten on the go. Fans of the menu item love the convenience, not to mention the savoriness of the steak fingers. However, that love wasn't enough, and Dairy Queen discontinued the item from most locations in 2022. Luckily for fans in the Lone Star state, steak fingers are very much still on the menu in Texas. A basket of steak fingers and fries is available for about $5.99 in the state. This is because many of the chain's restaurants in Texas operate independently from the rest of the country. And steak fingers are not the only difference that you will notice.