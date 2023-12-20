Forget Holiday Leftover Sandwiches, Make Tacos Instead
While holiday spreads are full of turkey, cranberry sauce, and gravy, which are undoubtedly delicious at mealtime, half the fun is eating the piles of leftovers throughout the following days. And, while you can just go for a full platter of food all over again, many people enjoy turning those lingering mains and sides into a leftover holiday sandwich.
But you can get even more creative and still enjoy a delectable dinner all by turning your meal into tacos instead. Just shred and re-season that turkey or ham and pile it into a hard or soft-shell taco. Then, add your favorite taco fixings to the meal and enjoy!
Does this idea have your mouth watering yet? If so, it pays to know how to go about seasoning your meat. Plus, you'll want to know what fixings and sauces to add to your taco for a truly creative and flavorful dinner.
Prep your protein
The first step for making leftover holiday tacos is to prepare your protein. Whether using ham, turkey, or something else, you'll want to cut or shred it into bite-sized pieces. Now, for a simple taco, you could technically leave it unseasoned and just add it to your tortilla as is. But you can also take things to the next level by sprinkling on some spices.
In terms of what spices to use, you can go with a classic taco seasoning mix. A store-bought variety works fine here, but you can also use a homemade variety. A homemade taco seasoning mix gives you control over which spices you're using to enhance the flavors you like best. You can also add lime or orange juice to further improve your seasoning. Whichever you go with, toss everything together so that the seasoning fully coats your protein before popping it in a pan and heating it up. If you added liquid, drain that off before re-heating your meat. From there, you're ready to add your meat to your taco shells and get ready to pack on the toppings.
Choose your taco fixings and salsas
Once your taco meat is prepared, it's time to start filling it with taco fixings. If you want to keep the holiday feel, add any leftover sides you have. Stuffing can add soft texture and herby flavors to your taco, while green bean casserole throws in extra veggies and a built-in creamy sauce. You could also add a spoonful of mashed potatoes to pack in some carbs, just like you would with a rice-filled burrito.
Besides the holiday leftovers, feel free to add traditional taco fixings. Shredded lettuce, for instance, can add freshness to the dish and balance out some of the heavier holiday fillings. Plus, it has a neutral flavor that pairs well with whatever else you add. You can add other fresh veggies such as corn or chopped tomato. And, of course, throw in a bit of cheese; sliced brie, shredded cheddar, or anything else that pairs well with your chosen mix-ins.
Finally, you can finish off your taco with some tasty salsas. For instance, a classic tomato salsa can add a bit of a kick to your meal, while rich guacamole can add some neutrality. If you like sweet and salty combos, add some pineapple salsa or a drizzle of your leftover cranberry sauce!