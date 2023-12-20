Forget Holiday Leftover Sandwiches, Make Tacos Instead

While holiday spreads are full of turkey, cranberry sauce, and gravy, which are undoubtedly delicious at mealtime, half the fun is eating the piles of leftovers throughout the following days. And, while you can just go for a full platter of food all over again, many people enjoy turning those lingering mains and sides into a leftover holiday sandwich.

But you can get even more creative and still enjoy a delectable dinner all by turning your meal into tacos instead. Just shred and re-season that turkey or ham and pile it into a hard or soft-shell taco. Then, add your favorite taco fixings to the meal and enjoy!

Does this idea have your mouth watering yet? If so, it pays to know how to go about seasoning your meat. Plus, you'll want to know what fixings and sauces to add to your taco for a truly creative and flavorful dinner.