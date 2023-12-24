Hot Fruit Salad Is The Perfect Cozy Treat For A Cold Night

From the creamy, marshmallow-specked ambrosia salads of the southern United States to the jelly-like Japanese dessert anmitsu, one common denominator typically unites fruit salads from around the world: the serving temperature. Fruit salads are usually considered summer fare and served cold. But when winter rolls around, why not defy convention with a warm and cozy take on the classic?

You can make an old-fashioned hot fruit salad in your slow cooker as a comforting side dish to a roast or as a dessert topping for pound cake and other sweets. It takes shelf-stable fruit, including canned peaches and pears, chunky applesauce, and dried apricots and cranberries, and marries them with warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. Together with butter, sugar, and salt, the ingredients simmer in the slow cooker for a couple of hours until the fruit is soft and plump and the liquid is syrupy and fragrant.

Of course, you're not required to stick to a recipe if you want to make a hot fruit salad on a cold winter's night. Here are some ideas to inspire your next fruity slow-cooker or stovetop experiment.