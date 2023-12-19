Hello Kitty Is Celebrating 50 Years With Adorable New Goldfish Grahams
Just when you thought the snack that smiles back couldn't get any cuter, Goldfish has partnered with Hello Kitty to offer consumers an adorable snack currently flying off the shelves. In celebration of 50 years in the spotlight, the popular Sanrio character Hello Kitty has a new sweet treat for fans to snack on. In collaboration with Goldfish, the cartoon cat with the red bow released seasonal Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams in December. While Hello Kitty's official 50th anniversary isn't until 2024, lucky shoppers can get their hands on these sweet vanilla grahams before the official celebration and just in time for the holiday season.
These sweet crackers feature Hello Kitty's face in bite-size cracker form, along with the classic Goldfish shape that fans know and love. The just-over 6-ounce bags are selling for $3.69 each in grocery stores across the U.S. and for $7.38 per 2-pack online. If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, you'll want to get your hands on this limited-time-only snack for the packaging alone: Meticulously decorated to match Hello Kitty's aesthetic, the back of the snack bag encourages fans to "Be your berry best!"
Snacktime just got a whole lot sweeter
Hello Kitty first arrived on the scene in 1975, appearing on a coin purse manufactured by Sanrio. The company found that merchandise with adorable cartoons sold exceptionally well, especially among young kids.
The Sanrio mascot is no stranger to a brand partnership; since first debuting nearly 50 years ago, Hello Kitty has collaborated with practically everything, with products including wacky Hello Kitty-themed food gadgets and appearing on tons of tasty treats like ramen noodles and pink-colored Pez. While some Hello Kitty snacks merely take on the shape of the cartoon, its newest partnership with Goldfish Crackers is taking things one step further by transforming the classic cheesy snack into something super sweet. According to an email sent to Daily Meal, Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams feature "notes of vanilla and a hint of sweetness in each bite."
Fans of Hello Kitty can currently snag the cake-flavored cracker, but only for a limited time. At the time of publishing, the online stock of this 50th-anniversary treat is currently sold out online, although the company says it can be found in stores nationwide while supplies last.