Hello Kitty Is Celebrating 50 Years With Adorable New Goldfish Grahams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just when you thought the snack that smiles back couldn't get any cuter, Goldfish has partnered with Hello Kitty to offer consumers an adorable snack currently flying off the shelves. In celebration of 50 years in the spotlight, the popular Sanrio character Hello Kitty has a new sweet treat for fans to snack on. In collaboration with Goldfish, the cartoon cat with the red bow released seasonal Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams in December. While Hello Kitty's official 50th anniversary isn't until 2024, lucky shoppers can get their hands on these sweet vanilla grahams before the official celebration and just in time for the holiday season.

These sweet crackers feature Hello Kitty's face in bite-size cracker form, along with the classic Goldfish shape that fans know and love. The just-over 6-ounce bags are selling for $3.69 each in grocery stores across the U.S. and for $7.38 per 2-pack online. If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, you'll want to get your hands on this limited-time-only snack for the packaging alone: Meticulously decorated to match Hello Kitty's aesthetic, the back of the snack bag encourages fans to "Be your berry best!"