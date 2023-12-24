Dip Chicken In Ranch Dressing Before You Bread It And Thank Us Later

Breaded chicken cutlets are a weeknight staple and a favorite on many dinner tables across America. Typically, these breaded breasts are dredged in flour, dipped in an egg wash, and then coated with crispy, crunchy, savory breadcrumbs for that texture and golden-brown color. The chicken then gets fried in a skillet until the breadcrumbs are toasty and the meat is cooked. But there's a way to impart these cutlets with even more flavor, and you might have a bottle of the secret ingredient in question already sitting in your refrigerator.

Using store-bought or homemade ranch dressing to dredge your chicken in, instead of flour and egg, will create a similarly sticky surface for the breading to cling to. This will also infuse the chicken itself with plenty of creamy, herby ranch flavor making the results delectably moist and tender. Rather than whisking the eggs and pouring out the flour, just use a glug of the dressing from the bottle to save time and maximize flavor.