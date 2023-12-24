Dip Chicken In Ranch Dressing Before You Bread It And Thank Us Later
Breaded chicken cutlets are a weeknight staple and a favorite on many dinner tables across America. Typically, these breaded breasts are dredged in flour, dipped in an egg wash, and then coated with crispy, crunchy, savory breadcrumbs for that texture and golden-brown color. The chicken then gets fried in a skillet until the breadcrumbs are toasty and the meat is cooked. But there's a way to impart these cutlets with even more flavor, and you might have a bottle of the secret ingredient in question already sitting in your refrigerator.
Using store-bought or homemade ranch dressing to dredge your chicken in, instead of flour and egg, will create a similarly sticky surface for the breading to cling to. This will also infuse the chicken itself with plenty of creamy, herby ranch flavor making the results delectably moist and tender. Rather than whisking the eggs and pouring out the flour, just use a glug of the dressing from the bottle to save time and maximize flavor.
Ranch and chicken are a delicious pair
It's well known that ranch dressing pairs excellently with chicken. There are countless recipes incorporating ranch seasoning into poultry, such as infusing it into the breadcrumbs or sometimes simply allowing ranch to be the dipping accompaniment for dishes like wings. The various seasonings that go into ranch — garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and dried seasonings such as parsley, thyme, and dill — all similarly pair well with this type of meat.
Beyond that, if you're using a variety of ranch dressing that's made with buttermilk, this adds another layer of deliciousness to an already delectable meal. Buttermilk soaks have often been used for fried chicken to help soften the delicate white meat and make it mouthwateringly juicy before it's met with the harsh heat of the fryer. While simply dredging it in buttermilk ranch won't tenderize it on the spot, it'll still add that tangy and tart flavor to the chicken that will shine through beneath the breading.
Extra considerations for ranch dressing chicken
Dipping your poultry in ranch before breading is enough to add plenty of delicious, tangy, herb-filled taste to your dinner, but you can still build upon that ranch goodness for maximum flavor. One extra step you can take to crank up the meal to the next level is adding a sprinkling of grated parmesan into the breading. This additional flavor bomb of salty, savory cheese melts in and seasons the breadcrumbs — just be sure to use real Italian parmesan for best results.
We also recommend using crushed, unsweetened cornflakes instead of breadcrumbs. Cornflakes provide just as crunchy of a coating as breadcrumbs do and their bright, golden color makes the chicken look even more appetizing after a quick fry. Crush your cornflakes up evenly, season them with a little salt and pepper, and use them as you would typical breadcrumbs. They'll soak in that tangy ranch flavor and will be delicious to the last bite.