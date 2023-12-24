The Hair Pick Hack For Safely Chopping Veggies In A Pinch

Let's face it: Chopping vegetables is the least exciting part of meal prep and often cooking in general. It's tedious and inconvenient, taking up a big chunk of time. You can use a vegetable chopper or food processor, but that's not always an option. Sometimes, you just need to think outside the box and improvise.

Did you know you could use a hair pick to safely chop vegetables in a pinch or that you can slice beets, radishes, or even potatoes with a crinkle cutter? Hair picks work best for chopping medium-to-firm veggies like cucumbers, onions, or tomatoes. A crinkle cutter, on the other hand, makes it easier to slice small, harder vegetables. Some people also use scissors or pizza cutters, which are safer than most types of knives. For starters, try the hair pick hack to take the hassle out of chopping onions when you're in a rush.