The Hair Pick Hack For Safely Chopping Veggies In A Pinch
Let's face it: Chopping vegetables is the least exciting part of meal prep and often cooking in general. It's tedious and inconvenient, taking up a big chunk of time. You can use a vegetable chopper or food processor, but that's not always an option. Sometimes, you just need to think outside the box and improvise.
Did you know you could use a hair pick to safely chop vegetables in a pinch or that you can slice beets, radishes, or even potatoes with a crinkle cutter? Hair picks work best for chopping medium-to-firm veggies like cucumbers, onions, or tomatoes. A crinkle cutter, on the other hand, makes it easier to slice small, harder vegetables. Some people also use scissors or pizza cutters, which are safer than most types of knives. For starters, try the hair pick hack to take the hassle out of chopping onions when you're in a rush.
Cut onions into equally sized pieces with a hair pick
Using a hair pick to chop veggies is certainly unconventional, but creativity in the kitchen is always welcome. Ideally, opt for a metal pick comb with wide gaps between its teeth. Metal is stronger and, therefore, less likely to break than plastic. Wash it with water and dish soap to ensure it's thoroughly clean. After that, peel an onion and then cut off its ends. Hold it firmly with one hand and push the hair pick into it, leaving some space between the handle and the onion. Next, slide a knife between the teeth of the pick to cut the onion into thin slices. Now, you should have freshly cut onion rings.
Depending on what you plan to cook, you may also cut the onion in half and then use the hair pick hack. This method lets you easily slice onions for stews, sandwiches, casseroles, soups, or salads. Another option is to further chop the onion into small pieces using the hair pick as a guide. When you're done, wash the hair pick and store it along with your kitchen utensils. As Rachel Ray puts it, using this tool to chop veggies is "training wheels for your chef knife."
The hair pick hack can make meal prep a lot easier
The hair pick hack works for most foods, not just onions. For instance, you can use it to slice or chop tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, or cucumbers to perfection. If you plan to cook a chicken breast, cut it into slices or cubes with your hair pick.
While the hair pick hack didn't work to cut hard-boiled eggs, this method did prove successful for slicing apples, zucchini, and persimmons. So, if you're craving a food salad, stir-fried veggies, or pan-fried chicken breast, the hair pick hack will do the trick.
This versatile tool can also be used to tenderize meat, create patterns on cookie dough, or test baked goods for doneness. Plus, it costs less than a vegetable chopper and takes up little space. But what makes it stand out is its ability to perform delicate tasks, such as slicing onions or tomatoes into equally-sized pieces. As a side note, consider using one hair pick for veggies, one for meat, and one for baked goods — and label them accordingly. This practice can help prevent cross-contamination and keep your meals safe.