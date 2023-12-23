Sam's Club's Mini Cheesecake Bites Might Give Aldi A Run For Its Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're hosting a barbecue, gameday party, or even a book club night, it's best to have some finger food that your guests can easily hold, eat, and enjoy while they socialize. Some of the best finger food options include pigs in a blanket, mini pizza rolls, garlic butter steak bites, and mashed potato balls. But if you're looking for a really sweet-tasting option that your guests can pop in their mouths with just two fingers while they mingle, then one of the best choices are mini cheesecake bites. If you're hosting a gathering soon and you'd like to have some of these rich, sweet treats at your event, you can buy a pack of miniature cheesecakes at Sam's Club or at Aldi. However, Sam's Club may be the better option.
Aldi sells Belmont's Mini Cheesecake Bites, which comes with 24 individually wrapped bite-sized cheesecakes in three distinct flavors – New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, and Turtle. You can get this box for just $10.95. However, if you purchase Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis at Sam's Club, you'll get 63 individually wrapped bite-sized cheesecakes that come in New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, or Caramel Chocolate Chip for just $17.48. Sam's Club is offering two of the same flavors that Aldi is offering with more than double the amount of mini cheesecakes for only $6.53 more! The customer reviews of Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis also indicate that they're worth the few extra bucks.
People love the mini cheesecake bites from Sam's Club
Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis is one of the best bakery treats at Sam's Club. According to the Sam's Club official website, it boasts an overall 4.7 rating based on over 2,000 reviews. Sam's Club patrons shared what makes this brand of mini cheesecakes so popular. One shopper highlighted just how ideal they are for certain events, commenting, "Very good for get togethers." Another Sam's Club customer noted that these treats not only satisfy a sweet tooth, but also provide an aesthetic benefit that makes them even more worth it, saying, "Hit the spot – looked decorative on my table and great value for the amount!"
These bite-sized delights also have a delectable texture, as another buyer said, "The cheese cake is very creamy and tastes delicious." Of course, if you're going to buy them for your next party they need to be small enough for folks to hold and eat while they socialize. Thankfully, another purchaser said that each mini cheesecake square has the "perfect size." What's even more convenient about these sweet treats is that you can have them ready for your guests in no time in just a few simple steps.
How to prepare the mini cheesecake bites from Sam's Club
If you want to taste test one of these mini cheesecake bites, then go on one of the best days to shop at Sam's Club to get a free sample. You won't be disappointed if you're lucky enough to get one. After you buy them, make sure you store them in the freezer. On the day before you host a social gathering, transfer the box of mini cheesecake bites from your freezer to your refrigerator so that they can defrost in a cooled environment. Allow a full day for them to defrost. Take them out of the fridge as soon as your guests arrive so you all can enjoy the chilled, sweet, creamy, bite-sized deliciousness.
If you bought more mini cheesecake bites than you could serve, do not put them back in the freezer. You can put the remaining bites back in the fridge for about a week before you must eat them for a second round of delicious fun. It's unlikely that you'll have any leftover though, since they're so small and tasty. And you will have gotten that satisfying box of mini cheesecake bites at Sam's Club for just $17.48.