Sam's Club's Mini Cheesecake Bites Might Give Aldi A Run For Its Money

When you're hosting a barbecue, gameday party, or even a book club night, it's best to have some finger food that your guests can easily hold, eat, and enjoy while they socialize. Some of the best finger food options include pigs in a blanket, mini pizza rolls, garlic butter steak bites, and mashed potato balls. But if you're looking for a really sweet-tasting option that your guests can pop in their mouths with just two fingers while they mingle, then one of the best choices are mini cheesecake bites. If you're hosting a gathering soon and you'd like to have some of these rich, sweet treats at your event, you can buy a pack of miniature cheesecakes at Sam's Club or at Aldi. However, Sam's Club may be the better option.

Aldi sells Belmont's Mini Cheesecake Bites, which comes with 24 individually wrapped bite-sized cheesecakes in three distinct flavors – New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, and Turtle. You can get this box for just $10.95. However, if you purchase Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis at Sam's Club, you'll get 63 individually wrapped bite-sized cheesecakes that come in New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, or Caramel Chocolate Chip for just $17.48. Sam's Club is offering two of the same flavors that Aldi is offering with more than double the amount of mini cheesecakes for only $6.53 more! The customer reviews of Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis also indicate that they're worth the few extra bucks.