The Quaker Oats Products Involved In The Current Salmonella Recall

Quaker Oats was once named the top brand on social media, which is one of the many reasons it's so popular. However, Quaker Oats fans will have to refrain from eating some of its products in the wake of a recent recall. Though it isn't as bad as the Quaker Oats scandal you've likely never heard of, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Quaker Oats has issued a recall of various products containing salmonella, a form of bacteria that can hospitalize or have a lethal effect on kids, vulnerable seniors, and those who are immunocompromised. Unfortunately, the list of products that are being recalled is very long. It includes 25 of Quaker Oats' popular granola bar snacks, including Quaker Big Chewy Bars in chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, and Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Granola bars that come in 10 of Quaker Oats' snack boxes are being recalled as well, including Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix, Quaker On The Go Snack Mix, and Frito-Lay and Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy. Eight of Quaker Oats' popular cereal products have also been listed for possibly being tainted with salmonella, including Quaker Puffed Granola varieties and Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal. If you have any of the Quaker Oats products that may have salmonella, throw them away. And if you have already eaten any of those foods, there are several indicators that you have been poisoned with salmonella.