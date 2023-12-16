The Wholesome Origin Story Behind Appalachian Apple Stack Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is an Appalachian wedding really a wedding without an apple stack cake? The region is known for its desserts. Take Dolly Parton's apple pie for instance. The Southern staple is steeped in history, flavor, and folklore. While it may resemble a very tall plate of flapjacks, the apple stack case is most similar to a torte from across the pond. It's an apple-flavored cake that many families in the Appalachian mountains have their own spin on, and at the center of its origins is a claim that probably can't be true.

If oral history is to be believed, apple stack cakes were popular at weddings back in the 1800s. Wedding guests reportedly brought single layers of the cake. At the reception, all of these individual cakes would be stacked and combined with an apple filling. As a result, you're left with a cake that could feed all of the guests, and thus the Southern wedding cake, or apple stack cake as it's known was born.

However, this is likely all just a tall tale. For one, there's no actual evidence that this ever took place, even if it was a custom to bring the cake to weddings. Moreover, there's evidence to the contrary. Apple stack cakes need at least a day to fully form, which means it's unlikely that weddinggoers assembled them for consumption the day of. Still, it's a fun origin story.