Upgrade Your Chicken Wings With A Briny Dash Of Fish Sauce

If you've never had fish sauce, it's a thin, watery condiment that's made from the actual fermented juices of flavorful fish like anchovies. Even if you don't think you've had it, you've probably had some if you've ever eaten pad Thai. It's got a strong, earthy, umami flavor that brings depth and complexity to things like marinade, salad dressing, stir fry, and soups.

When it comes to chicken wings, you can add fish sauce in one of two ways — or both. Since fish sauce works well in marinade and brines, if your favorite recipe calls for soaking the meat in some sort of solution you can easily add a few dashes to the mix. Later, when the wings are cooked and ready to toss in the sauce, pop another couple of dashes of the funky stuff into the bowl and mix everything around.

Before you start shaking the bottle around your wings, however, keep in mind that fish sauce is a little intense. All you want to do is get a dose of the savory flavors in the sauce, not transform your wings into umami bombs, so use a light hand and be sure to taste any marinade, brine, or sauce before you combine it with your chicken wings. Think of it like adding salt; you only need enough to season to taste.