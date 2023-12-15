A Peppermint Rim Will Take Your Holiday Cocktails To A New Level

If you want to make your holiday cocktails really pop this year, don't worry about funny food colorings or mess with fussy garnishes because a peppermint rim will put a bow on just about any Christmas drink. The first step to is to crush up some red-and-white peppermint candy. Put a handful or so in a large Ziplock-style bag and pound the candy with a heavy object until it's all broken up into shards. A meat mallet works great for this job but you can also use the bottom of a heavy sauce pot.

Next, dump the candy out onto a plate with a lip or into a wide-mouthed bowl — any vessel that's wide enough to fit your glassware and that also won't let candy spill out over the sides. In another dish of the same size, pour a few tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, and then dip your glass into the sticky stuff. Make sure to get a thin coating of syrup all the way around the glass, then dip the rim into the dish with the crushed candy. Repeat the dipping process for all your cocktail glasses.

Once you have all your candy rims in place, let the glasses dry for an hour or so. The candy will stick better even when you fill them with drinks, and you won't have to worry about all the candy settling into the bottom of your drinks.