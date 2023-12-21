All You Need Is Canned Biscuits To Transform Holiday Leftovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to big holiday meals, it's leftovers. It's hard to know exactly how many people might show up for dinner, and you never want to run out of ham or mashed potatoes. As a result, it seems like the fridge is always packed to the brim with Tupperware containers the day after a major holiday. Leftovers, however, get no love. In fact, they often get thrown away. One of the biggest drawbacks to eating leftovers is boredom, so the trick is to make last night's turkey and stuffing into something different. And one of the easiest ways to turn holiday leftovers into tonight's cool new dinner is as easy as opening a can of biscuits.

Leftovers winding up in the trash are a bummer, but it doesn't have to be that way. Depending on what's leftover from your holiday dinner, you could be feasting on a turkey pot pie, steak, and cheese Hot Pockets, or a comforting ham casserole, and you probably don't need any prep other than popping open a can of premade biscuits and turning on the oven.

So, when you're doing your pre-holiday grocery shopping, toss a can or two in the cart and put them aside for later. You'll thank yourself when an easy dinner is on the table the next day.