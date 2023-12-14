Wendy's Is Celebrating The Holidays With 1-Cent Drinks
It's December, which means the holidays are here. In celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, Wendy's is embracing the spirit of generosity with thirst-quenching gifts for its customers. No, all drinks aren't free. But the popular fast food chain has introduced Penny Pops, a promotion that nets parched Wendy's fans any small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for a single cent. Penny for your thoughts?
This limited-time offer is available through the Wendy's app or the company's website. Something that might make this holiday promotion even sweeter for customers is that you don't have to buy any other items on the Wendy's menu to get your 1-cent drink. You can also get your penny beverage once per day for as long as the offer lasts (no end date was given in the deal's announcement). With the ability to mix and match the various fountain soft drinks, the number of potential combinations is substantial — over 100 flavors, to be exact.
Wendy's fans love these Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks
In a Reddit thread discussing users' favorite flavors from the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, people shared what they felt makes certain soft drinks stand out from the rest. One Redditor highlighted a drink that's fruity, energizing, and cooling, noting that "Peach sprite is pretty refreshing." Another user alleged that one flavor is exclusively available at the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine without its typical stimulant, commenting, "Fun fact it's the only place you can get barq's root beer caffeine free."
Some of the drinks in the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine have noticeably enduring tastes. As one Redditor shared, "The cream soda Coca-Cola is my new go-to. Stays flavorful for a long time." Of course, if you can't decide which soda varieties to choose, one of the biggest benefits of these machines is that you can mix flavors for a customized drink to your liking for some holiday fun. Consider following the advice of one Wendy's fan on TikTok, who combines Dave's Cherry Cream Soda with classic Coca-Cola.