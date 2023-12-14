Wendy's Is Celebrating The Holidays With 1-Cent Drinks

It's December, which means the holidays are here. In celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, Wendy's is embracing the spirit of generosity with thirst-quenching gifts for its customers. No, all drinks aren't free. But the popular fast food chain has introduced Penny Pops, a promotion that nets parched Wendy's fans any small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for a single cent. Penny for your thoughts?

This limited-time offer is available through the Wendy's app or the company's website. Something that might make this holiday promotion even sweeter for customers is that you don't have to buy any other items on the Wendy's menu to get your 1-cent drink. You can also get your penny beverage once per day for as long as the offer lasts (no end date was given in the deal's announcement). With the ability to mix and match the various fountain soft drinks, the number of potential combinations is substantial — over 100 flavors, to be exact.