Elevate Your Martini In A Major Way With Olive Ice Cubes

If you're a fan of martinis, then you know that olives are a classic ingredient as a garnish, particularly for dirty martinis. When you put an olive in a martini, the savory fruit helps to balance out the strong alcoholic flavor of the drink. Plus, it complements the flavors of the gin and vermouth, both of which are flavored with botanicals.

Now, while adding an olive to a martini traditionally looks like simply dropping it into your glass or skewering it onto a toothpick and adding it to your drink, there's a more creative way to add them: olive ice cubes. This garnish still adds the traditional fruit to your cocktail, but it also helps keep your drink cold.

The best thing about this trick is that it's quick and easy. As you get started making olive ice cubes at home yourself, however, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure they enhance your drink.