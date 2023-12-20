Use A Croissant For Your Tuna Salad Sandwich And You'll Never Look Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With creamy mayonnaise, flaky tuna, tangy onion, a spoonful of hot mustard, and the perfect seasoning, tuna salad is a whirl of harmonizing ingredients. While there seems like an endless list of ways to elevate this dish or propel its flavor, what if the vessel for the tuna salad was what needed to change? Talk about thinking outside the box. Once you place tuna salad inside a croissant, the realm of tuna possibilities seems endless.

Instead of two thick, crusty pieces of bread sandwiching on either side of your deliciously creamy tuna salad, why not swap this for an utterly irresistibly soft and flaky croissant instead? The buttery croissant fantastically adds rich flavor and a completely new texture dimension. In contrast to bread, the croissant is light and tender. Its crescent shape also makes for playful eating, as the traditional and basic form of square, triangular, or sub also gets a revamp. Give your tuna salad a French flair in appearance and taste; it's simply irresistible.