The Clever Grocery Store Hack If You Need Two Carts At Once
If you've got a large family, grocery shopping can be stressful with all of those mouths to feed. Filling up the fridge, freezer, and pantry for a month means a significant amount of time pushing a shopping cart through the grocery store aisles as you load up. However, one shopping cart may not be enough and making multiple trips in and out of the store to stand on those long checkout lines will just be a pain. So what do you do if it's just you doing the shopping? Well, TikTok has the answer – a shopping cart train!
TikToker @howdoeshe posted a video of a clever grocery store hack that will allow you to make one trip inside of the grocery store even if you need to get lots and lots of groceries. Simply fasten the child straps on the back of one shopping cart to the front of another shopping cart. You'll create a shopping cart train made of two shopping carts to give you all of the storage space you need for that super-large grocery list.
The shopping cart train is manageable and convenient
It's understandable if you're concerned about how it might be to navigate two loaded shopping carts that are attached to one another. Thankfully @howdoeshe shared her experience that had a surprising and positive result. @howdoeshe said, "It's not too bad! Actually easier to pull!" The shopping cart hack may also be particularly useful for delivery drivers who work for certain grocery services that have huge demands. User Janna J. said, "Great hack for personal shoppers (instacart, shipt, etc) for double & triple batch orders."
Pushing the shopping cart train will be difficult since it'll be a lot of weight with all of those groceries in the carts. You'll likely have to pull the train from the front shopping cart in order to maneuver through the grocery store aisles with it. Be mindful of your surroundings so you're not engaging in one of the many ways to be rude at the grocery store. The grocery store hacks don't stop with the shopping cart train, though.
Use these grocery shopping hacks
When you're in the grocery store, it can be hard to look after your small kids while shopping. Most people will lift up their small children to put them in their shopping cart. However, this can be a strain on your back. Thankfully, you can actually lift the panel on the back of the grocery cart to let your small children climb and crawl into your grocery cart.
Another hack you can use is leaving a laundry basket in the trunk of your car to store your groceries so you don't have to bag and load your groceries in your grocery cart at checkout. In many states, you'll save money from not having to buy grocery bags, and you won't have to carry a bunch of reusable bags with you while you grocery shop. But before you get to the car to load up that laundry basket, use the shopping cart train to get as many groceries as you can in one trip, and thank us later for these grocery store tips for success.