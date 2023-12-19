The Clever Grocery Store Hack If You Need Two Carts At Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got a large family, grocery shopping can be stressful with all of those mouths to feed. Filling up the fridge, freezer, and pantry for a month means a significant amount of time pushing a shopping cart through the grocery store aisles as you load up. However, one shopping cart may not be enough and making multiple trips in and out of the store to stand on those long checkout lines will just be a pain. So what do you do if it's just you doing the shopping? Well, TikTok has the answer – a shopping cart train!

TikToker @howdoeshe posted a video of a clever grocery store hack that will allow you to make one trip inside of the grocery store even if you need to get lots and lots of groceries. Simply fasten the child straps on the back of one shopping cart to the front of another shopping cart. You'll create a shopping cart train made of two shopping carts to give you all of the storage space you need for that super-large grocery list.