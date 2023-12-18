Why Short Ribs Are A Cut Of Beef You Should Never Grill

If you're planning a family gathering or a get-together with friends, it may be tempting to break out the grill and give your meat a charcoal or smoky flavor. However, if you are planning on grilling short ribs, then you might want to reconsider your approach. While other beef cuts, like sirloin, ribeyes, T-bones, or even hamburger patties, benefit from being cooked on the grill, short ribs aren't among them. So consider other cooking methods that cater to the meat's strength rather than settle for a subpar result.

Not all cuts of beef are the same, and the location of the joint plays a crucial role in how you might cook them. Short ribs come from the cow's lower front ribs. As such, they're not heavy in the meat department. Short ribs are covered in a layer of fat and gristle, which makes them a tougher piece of meat than something soft and tender like a ribeye, which comes from the upper ribs. That's why it's probably not the best idea to grill short ribs, as they're likely to be chewy and tough to eat. Instead, you should consider a slow cooking method.