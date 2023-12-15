Give Your Go-To Milk A Festive Twist With Crushed Peppermint

Most of us are familiar with chocolate milk or even strawberry milk. But have you heard of peppermint milk?

Peppermint milk is just what it sounds like — milk that's been infused with this cool flavor. Now, while you could technically make it by mixing mint leaves, milk, and sugar, a much easier (and far more festive) way to get a similar-tasting milk is to simply stir crushed peppermint candies into a jug of milk. The candy canes will infuse your drink with that refreshing flavor and a hint of sweetness that makes for the perfect kid-friendly holiday beverage. It's also incredibly easy to make, serving as a fast recipe when you want a wintery drink but don't have time to slave away over more labor-intensive recipes such as homemade eggnog.

Before you race to the kitchen to make this drink, however, there are a few things you need to know. That way, you'll be able to create a beverage that tastes and looks delicious.