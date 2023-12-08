Upgrade Your Regular Hot Dogs By Turning Them Into BBQ Burnt Ends

When you're looking for a quick and satisfying meal, a good old-fashioned hot dog will do the trick. You can boil it to your desired doneness, drop it in a soft, fluffy bun, and dress it up with the best hot dog toppings like ketchup, mustard, or sauerkraut, to name a few. However, just because eating a hot dog in a bun is the most traditional way to enjoy it doesn't mean you have to settle for this preparation. You can level up a simple hot dog by transforming it into delicious BBQ burnt ends. And no, you won't be burning the hot dog ends, but you will be grilling them to perfection.

If you're wondering what burnt ends are, they're cubed trimmings of BBQ meat. In this case, the meat is hot dogs. If you coat your fresh hot dogs with your favorite seasonings and condiments, then grill them for a half-hour, slice them into cubed chunks, douse them with one of the best BBQ sauces, and grill them for another 30 to 45 minutes, you'll have delicious BBQ burnt ends. One of the reasons that the concept of hot dog burnt ends is so exciting is because you can customize the seasonings to give the final result those desired layers of flavor.