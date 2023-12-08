Upgrade Your Regular Hot Dogs By Turning Them Into BBQ Burnt Ends
When you're looking for a quick and satisfying meal, a good old-fashioned hot dog will do the trick. You can boil it to your desired doneness, drop it in a soft, fluffy bun, and dress it up with the best hot dog toppings like ketchup, mustard, or sauerkraut, to name a few. However, just because eating a hot dog in a bun is the most traditional way to enjoy it doesn't mean you have to settle for this preparation. You can level up a simple hot dog by transforming it into delicious BBQ burnt ends. And no, you won't be burning the hot dog ends, but you will be grilling them to perfection.
If you're wondering what burnt ends are, they're cubed trimmings of BBQ meat. In this case, the meat is hot dogs. If you coat your fresh hot dogs with your favorite seasonings and condiments, then grill them for a half-hour, slice them into cubed chunks, douse them with one of the best BBQ sauces, and grill them for another 30 to 45 minutes, you'll have delicious BBQ burnt ends. One of the reasons that the concept of hot dog burnt ends is so exciting is because you can customize the seasonings to give the final result those desired layers of flavor.
Use these ingredients for hot dog burnt ends
There are so many condiment and seasoning options to dress up your hot dog burnt ends that you can create the flavor profile of your dreams, making it one of the unique hot dog styles you need to try. Season your meat with butter and brown sugar for a delicious combination of creamy, sweet caramel, and BBQ flavors. For a sour and pungent layer of flavor to pair with the sweetness of the BBQ sauce on your meat cubes, drench them in yellow mustard before grilling them. Incorporate maple syrup and bourbon into your batch of BBQ meat for an intense burst of sweet caramel and vanilla notes that will complement those smoky BBQ flavors.
Or, you could give those hot dog trimmings a seasoning bath by dry rubbing them with Mexican chili powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, dry mustard powder, and cayenne pepper. Doing so will provide harmonious layers of spicy and savory flavors dancing in your mouth with every bite. In between each bite though, you may want to nibble on something else that offers a complementary contrast; thankfully, you've got tons of options there as well.
Try these side dishes to add complementary flavors
When considering what sides to make with your hot dog burnt ends, it's best to opt for dishes that complement the texture and sweet and smoky flavors of your BBQ meat cubes. You can't go wrong with some oven baked french fries, as their crunchy bite and salty flavor offer a nice contrast to the smooth texture of the char-flavored meat. You can also fry up some green beans to enjoy a crunchy, vegetal taste after each bite of your meaty burnt ends.
For a milder side dish that will let the flavors of your BBQ burnt ends shine, make some cauliflower rice. The subtle taste and soft texture won't overwhelm your flavorful meat. Meat and bread are also a class pair, which is why you might want to make some biscuits to go with your BBQ burnt ends. The buttery flavor is also light enough to let the flavors of your meat remain front and center.