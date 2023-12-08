Sugar Cones Are The Perfect Bases For Adorable Christmas Tree Treats
When creating edible holiday decor, many people reach for candy canes or find ways to incorporate green and red into their spreads. However, there are far more ways than this to bring a bit of Christmas spirit into your meal.
One easy way is to make DIY Christmas tree treats from sugar cones. For this trick, all you have to do is frost a sugar cone and then use candy pieces to decorate it to look like lights, baubles, and tinsel. The trees are perfect for dressing up desserts or using as edible table decorations. Plus, they're easy and quick to make and can be a great way to get the whole family involved in a holiday activity.
Want to get started making these sugar cone trees? To ensure they turn out just right, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you go. Then, get inspired with a few different ideas for how to use them.
Things to keep in mind when making sugar cone Christmas trees
To start decorating this treat, first make sure your sugar cones have an even base and can stand up straight. Otherwise you'll wind up with a crooked tree. You can break or shave the bottom of the tree to get it to an even height. This is also a great way to adjust the height of your tree so that you get decorations of varying heights to add dimension to your decor.
Once you're satisfied that your trees are straight, it's time to get down to the frosting. Either whip up a batch of your own traditional American buttercream or go ahead and pick up store-bought frosting. Then, using green food coloring, dye the frosting to your preferred shade. Or you can skip this step and leave it white for trees that look like they've been covered in a blanket of snow. You can then either use a knife to slather the frosting on your cone, or you can use a piping bag to pipe it onto your trees. With a piping bag, you can use different-shaped tips to give your tree some texture. A star-shaped tip, for example, can work well here.
The final step is to decorate your tree! Use licorice strings for tinsel, sprinkles for baubles, edible glitter, or any other treats you like to create the perfect mini Christmas tree.
Ways to use your sugar cone trees
Once you've made your sugar cone Christmas trees, you might wonder how to use them. One way is to use them as toppers on a Christmas cake to turn it into a fun and festive winter scape. Similarly, you can place them on cupcakes for an edible showstopper decoration.
Besides decorating cupcakes and cakes, these Christmas tree sugar cones also work well positioned next to a gingerbread house. They serve as decor that really brings the dessert to life while also keeping the edible aspect of it. Place a few gingerbread man cookies alongside them and you'll have a complete winter scene made entirely from treats!
Another way to use these Christmas trees is to fill them with candy and either place them on the table or set them on top of a cookie as a stand. The result is a dessert packed with candy that can even be given out to your party guests as a take-home, edible favor. This holiday season, make these treats and take advantage of one of these ideas, or come up with your own unique way to use your sugar cone trees!