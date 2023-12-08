Sugar Cones Are The Perfect Bases For Adorable Christmas Tree Treats

When creating edible holiday decor, many people reach for candy canes or find ways to incorporate green and red into their spreads. However, there are far more ways than this to bring a bit of Christmas spirit into your meal.

One easy way is to make DIY Christmas tree treats from sugar cones. For this trick, all you have to do is frost a sugar cone and then use candy pieces to decorate it to look like lights, baubles, and tinsel. The trees are perfect for dressing up desserts or using as edible table decorations. Plus, they're easy and quick to make and can be a great way to get the whole family involved in a holiday activity.

Want to get started making these sugar cone trees? To ensure they turn out just right, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you go. Then, get inspired with a few different ideas for how to use them.