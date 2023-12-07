Easily Cut Mini Marshmallows For Hot Chocolate Using Your Pizza Slicer

Hot chocolate is the ultimate beverage to warm you up on a cold winter day. But, if that chocolate layer isn't enough, you can add all kinds of delightful toppings to make your hot chocolate that much better. Some of these tasty options include whipped cream, white chocolate truffles, chocolate chips, candy canes, and even graham crackers. One of the best hot chocolate toppings of all is marshmallows. However, standard size marshmallows can be too large to fit into your mug. Thankfully, there's a way to cut them down to the best topping size for hot chocolate — a pizza cutter.

Though they're typically used for pizza, these wheel cutters can also cut perfectly-sized mini marshmallows to float in your hot chocolate, allowing you to drop in a whole bunch to enjoy alongside the delicious and soothingly hot drink. If you're wondering how to go about using this clever cutting technique, social media has shared some of the best ways to do it.