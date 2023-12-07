Easily Cut Mini Marshmallows For Hot Chocolate Using Your Pizza Slicer
Hot chocolate is the ultimate beverage to warm you up on a cold winter day. But, if that chocolate layer isn't enough, you can add all kinds of delightful toppings to make your hot chocolate that much better. Some of these tasty options include whipped cream, white chocolate truffles, chocolate chips, candy canes, and even graham crackers. One of the best hot chocolate toppings of all is marshmallows. However, standard size marshmallows can be too large to fit into your mug. Thankfully, there's a way to cut them down to the best topping size for hot chocolate — a pizza cutter.
Though they're typically used for pizza, these wheel cutters can also cut perfectly-sized mini marshmallows to float in your hot chocolate, allowing you to drop in a whole bunch to enjoy alongside the delicious and soothingly hot drink. If you're wondering how to go about using this clever cutting technique, social media has shared some of the best ways to do it.
How to best cut mini marshmallows with a pizza slicer
In a Reddit thread titled "Cutting marshmallows...," Redditors discussed how to effectively try this hack and offer some great suggestions on getting the job done. One user detailed their process, advising to "make big sheet trays of marshmallows, then use a pizza roller cutter to cut into strips and then cubes." Another person shared how to best handle the gummy aftermath of cutting the marshmallows, suggesting to "use some cooking spray to help with the sticky mess."
Cutting mini marshmallows with a pizza slicer seems to deliver great results, as another Redditor attested to why the cutting technique is so effective: "Easy fast straight lines, almost zero snags." Once you cut a bunch of mini marshmallows and drop them in your mug, it's time to spice up your hot chocolate with some complementary seasonings to enhance those sweet chocolate and marshmallow layers of flavor.
Seasonings for your mini marshmallow hot chocolate
Your drink will already have a sugary taste from all the mini marshmallows and chocolate, so you may want to find some spices that pair well with those sweet flavors. For example, dip some cinnamon sticks into your drink to add a spicy, woodsy layer of flavor. Or, level up your drink to Mexican Hot Chocolate by keeping the cinnamon and adding nutmeg for some additional nutty flavor, and your drink will be perfectly sweet and spicy.
And, even with all of those mini marshmallows in your hot cocoa, you'll still have enough room to squeeze in something like a gingerbread cookie; the strong spicy flavor of ginger will deliciously harmonize with your sweet marshmallows and chocolate. You could also give the drink a fiery kick by adding cayenne pepper for the ultimate sweet and spicy combo. Though, any of these ideas can effectively help you to make the best hot chocolate at home.