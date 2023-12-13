Get Into The Holiday Spirit And Design Your Cookies As Ugly Christmas Sweaters

The first step to making ugly Christmas sweater cookies is to choose what kind of dough you'll use. If you're after a more neutral flavor, a standard sugar cookie dough can work well here. However, you can also go for a twist by making a chocolate variety instead. Another option is to use a gingerbread men recipe instead. Whichever you choose, make sure that it can be rolled.

One more thing to consider as you prep your ugly Christmas sweater cookies is whether you'll use homemade dough or go for a store-bought version. The latter can come in mixes that require you to add a couple of ingredients, and in fully-made dough that's ready for you to cut out. Note that cookie dough from the supermarket may contain preservatives and other additives, even though it may save you some time. On the other hand, homemade recipes tend to be much more flavorful.

You could also skip the baking altogether and buy a ready-to-decorate ugly sweater kit that comes with the cookies already baked (although this takes some of the fun out of the process).

Whichever you choose, once you've chosen a dough, it's time to roll it out on a table. You can either purchase a sweater-shaped cookie cutter or cut them out free-hand with a knife. Once you've cut all your dough, bake them according to the directions on the cookie dough recipe you're using.