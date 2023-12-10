It's About Time You Started Grilling Your Soup This Winter

Conventional home cookery has it that grilling is for the summer and soup is for the winter. Sensible? Sure. A hard and fast rule you should follow at home? Certainly not. Grilling is great in the colder months, to say nothing of the revelation that is cold summer soup.

While certain parts of the country are less hospitable than others when it comes to standing outside in the winter with a pair of tongs in hand, braving the cold is worth it for that first bite of grilled soup. No, that doesn't necessarily mean treating your grill like a stove by placing a pot over the hot coals, nor are you being asked to set down the treacherous path of trying to wrap liquid in tin foil.

Grilled soup simply calls for cooking one or more components of a soup on the grill. Those components are then transferred back into the pot in your warm, indoor kitchen. It's one of the easiest and most fun ways to spike your soup with smoky flavor.