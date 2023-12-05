We Tried Baskin-Robbins' Happy Holly-Days Ice Cream Cake And It Filled Us With Joy

Baskin-Robbins is best known for its 31 flavors of ice cream, but it has also been a destination for ice cream cakes since 1962. The chain offers a variety of ice cream cakes for party planners any time of year, and during the winter holiday season, there's a bevy of perennial options from which to choose. Joining the parade this winter is a brand-new cake that Baskin-Robbins hopes captures the joy of the season — the Happy Holly-days Cake.

Designed to look like Christmas decorations, the Happy Holly-days cake could end up being the perfect dessert to feature on your table this holiday season. Before the celebrations begin, I wanted to see and taste for myself if this cake was worthy of spreading holiday cheer, or was perhaps a pretty-looking lump of coal. This review is based on the cake's taste and design. Without further ado, here is my chew and review for Baskin-Robbins' Happy Holly-days cake.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.