Why Marinating Shark Meat Is Absolutely Crucial

Humans and most mammals eliminate urea, a by-product of protein metabolism, through urination. Sharks and other fish species retain this compound in their skin and flesh, which prevents them from drying out. The urea in their bodies is converted to ammonia after they die, resulting in a pungent odor. To prevent spoilage, it's essential to bleed and process the catch immediately. However, this step alone may not eliminate the smell of ammonia.

The only way to remove the odor is to brine or marinate the shark meat before consumption. Some chefs will soak it in milk for four or five hours and then cook it as needed. Alternatively, soak it in brine, lime juice, or vinegar and refrigerate it for at least half an hour. The soaking will vary depending on how strong the odor is.

Once cooked, shark meat has a mildly sweet flavor and soft texture. However, it can also be chewy, depending on the preparation method and ingredients used. "I just think they're kind of chewy," said Josh Taylor, a seasoned fisherman, in an interview with USA Today. "Not quite as chewy as an octopus, but definitely close," he added. Eric Myers of Grills Seafood and Tiki Deck at the Port has a different opinion. "The closest thing I can compare it to is alligator and chicken... It's softer than alligator," he told the media outlet.