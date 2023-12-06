Gordon Ramsay's Juicy Tip For Knowing When Your Turkey Is Ready

The anticipation of a traditional roasted turkey is enough to make any chef's heart race. But how do you know when the bird is truly ready to take center stage on your table? Achieving the ideal balance of crisp, golden-brown skin and juicy, flavorful meat requires precision, and a keen understanding of cooking time and temperature.

For chef Gordon Ramsay, known for being a stickler in the kitchen, there's an easy tip for how to tell exactly when your turkey has reached that perfect mix of juicy and fully cooked, and all you need is a skewer. According to Ramsay's roast turkey recipe, about 30 minutes before the estimated roasting time is up, stick a skewer into the bulkiest part of its leg, allowing some of the juices to run out. If the juices run clear, your bird is ready for resting. If the juices are pink, the turkey will need more time in the oven. Ramsay advises roasting for another 15 minutes before checking again.