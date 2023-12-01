Costco's New Chocolate Mousse Dessert Contains 3 Layers Of Luxury

The announcement of the new Kirkland Signature chocolate mousse desserts hit the internet on November 12 from an Instagram user who spotted them in Pacoima, California. It was followed up with a Costco watchdog Instagram account on November 29, asking, "How INCREDIBLE do these look?!"

The reports in the comments, as with everything, are mixed. A few commenters listed reasons they didn't like them: The desserts tasted like chocolate pudding, and they're "bouncy" rather than creamy. Others can't get enough, saying the desserts are amazing, rich, and "Omg yummm." With this item being so new, there aren't that many reviews yet; one commenter claimed that having just left Costco, they hadn't seen them at all — perhaps missed while shopping, or perhaps the desserts haven't rolled out to all locations yet.

The desserts look nearly identical to the JM Desserts Chocolate Mousse by Chef Patissier Carlos Deleye that Costco has also sold in some markets like the U.K. and Canada — they're the same weight and proportions of ingredients, and are also made in Belgium. They may be the same, but now privately labeled under the Kirkland Signature branding. Though this is unconfirmed, and the chocolate shaving decorations are different, the images used on the Kirkland Signature packaging are the same as the ones on the JM Desserts website.