How Long Do Avocado Fries Take To Cook In An Air Fryer?
You may have heard of pickle fries, or even green bean fries, but have you heard of avocado fries? These breaded and crisped-up avocado slices are deliciously crackly on the outside but oh-so smooth and creamy on the inside, and are a perfect way to jazz up avocado if you're tired of eating it the same old way. And, with an air fryer, it's easier than ever to whip up a batch that's no-mess and no-fuss, without having to bring out the frying oil.
But maybe the biggest draw of this rich and crispy snack is its speedy cook time: It takes less than 10 minutes to fry up golden–brown avocado fries in your air fryer. Exact timing will vary based on how high your temperature is — and your own personal crispness preference — but at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the cook time should take about three to four minutes on each side. Flipping the fries halfway through ensures even browning and a thorough crunch.
Why avocado fries make a perfect dish
Avocado fries make for a fantastic snack or appetizer not only because they're easy to make and cook quickly, but also because of their delicious flavor. The contrast between the crisp coating and the creamy interior of these fries makes for an addicting mouthfeel experience. Most avocado fries require a simple dip of egg and flour, and then a crusting of the slices with panko breadcrumbs for a maximum crunch. Add a little seasoning of your choice to the mix — anything from parmesan to paprika — and you'll have a truly tasty treat.
Beyond the flavor and texture, there are plenty of reasons to want to eat avocados in general. The health benefits of avocados are well-known; this fruit is an excellent source of healthy fats, or monounsaturated fatty acids, which are good for the heart and promote feelings of fullness in the body, according to Health.com. It's also bursting with antioxidants and other compounds that help fight against inflammation and disease, according to Healthline.
Delicious dips for avocado fries
Fries can be delicious on their own, but serving them with a dip helps make them even better. You can dip avocado fries into any of your preferred dipping sauces — even plain ketchup — but creamy, tangy sauces tend to work best with avocado's texture and flavor profile. Try a yogurt-based sauce with a hint of sriracha or squirt of lime as a nod toward avocado's typical flavor pairings, or even something like a ranch dressing for a bit of herbiness.
A classic fry sauce works too: Tangy ketchup and creamy mayo mixed together is as simple and as fuss-free as the fries themselves, and the sweet and sour flavor cuts through the richness of the avocado slices to add to their craveability. Start looking for avocado sales, because you'll be reaching for handfuls of these delicious, crispy treats as soon as they come out of the fryer.