How Long Do Avocado Fries Take To Cook In An Air Fryer?

You may have heard of pickle fries, or even green bean fries, but have you heard of avocado fries? These breaded and crisped-up avocado slices are deliciously crackly on the outside but oh-so smooth and creamy on the inside, and are a perfect way to jazz up avocado if you're tired of eating it the same old way. And, with an air fryer, it's easier than ever to whip up a batch that's no-mess and no-fuss, without having to bring out the frying oil.

But maybe the biggest draw of this rich and crispy snack is its speedy cook time: It takes less than 10 minutes to fry up golden–brown avocado fries in your air fryer. Exact timing will vary based on how high your temperature is — and your own personal crispness preference — but at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the cook time should take about three to four minutes on each side. Flipping the fries halfway through ensures even browning and a thorough crunch.