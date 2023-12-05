What's The Actual Flavor Of Big Red Soda?
There are lots of regional sodas we wish were national but perhaps none more than the sweet refreshing liquid pride of Texas; Big Red. When you glance at a bottle of Big Red soda, its eye-popping fire engine red liquid color may lead you to reasonably assume that the soda is cherry, strawberry, or even raspberry flavored. However, you would be wrong. That blazing red hue only comes from its red food coloring. Even after you take a sip of Big Red, its flavor may still be mysterious to you. However, what you'll taste is a sugary blend of orange and lemon oils with a hint of vanilla that will creep onto your tongue after you gulp the soda down.
Considering just how incredibly sweet Big Red is, the beverage is essentially a cream soda. Big Red isn't among the oldest soda brands still around as it was created in Waco, Texas in 1937 with the name of Sun Tang Red Cream Soda. After a few Black American golf caddies referred to the drink as "Big Red" around Harold Jansing, the president of the San Antonio bottling plant that prepared the drinks for shipping, Jansing renamed the drink "Big Red" in 1969. Shortly after that, Big Red started selling outside of Texas and became a very popular drink across the southern United States. Big Red fans have even shared on social media why you should try Big Red if you haven't had the pleasure of enjoying its unique flavor.
Big Red tastes different to different people, but always good
Big Red's actual flavor is often elusive to many. However, those who love it still enjoy the specific tastes that the beverage gives them. In a Reddit thread titled "What's up with big red soda?," fans of Big Red shared how the drink tastes to them and why it's so good. One redditor shared that Big Red gives them a delightful taste of candy. User Blues2112 said, "It's essentially bubble-gum flavored. I like it."
Another redditor said Big Red satisfyingly lands on their tongue with comparable tastes to a few other soda drinks. User thesodaman commented, "Big Red is worth trying ... I would say that it tastes like a Cherokee Red or a Barq's Red Creme." Give Big Red a try if its flavor profile excites you. If it doesn't, you can still try any of the company's other delicious soda flavor offerings.
Big Red has a variety of refreshing flavors
According to Big Red's official website, the company boasts four soda flavor options to go along with its classic Big Red flavor. As you would expect, all of them are "Big." If you'd love a super sweet and distinctive raspberry flavor showering your taste buds, then opt for Big Blue. For a smoother, fruitier taste, soothe your palette with Big Peach. If you'd like some zesty island flavor to quaff down, then get yourself a bottle of Big Pineapple.
If you are interested in the classic Big Red but you're worried about the sugar content, you can opt for the comparable alternative of Big Red Zero Sugar. All of those unique and refreshing flavors of the classic Big Red are still there minus any cane sugar. When you've had your classic Big Red or Big Red Zero, just remember that the flavors of that fire red soda are orange and lemon oils with just a bit of vanilla.