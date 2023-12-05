What's The Actual Flavor Of Big Red Soda?

There are lots of regional sodas we wish were national but perhaps none more than the sweet refreshing liquid pride of Texas; Big Red. When you glance at a bottle of Big Red soda, its eye-popping fire engine red liquid color may lead you to reasonably assume that the soda is cherry, strawberry, or even raspberry flavored. However, you would be wrong. That blazing red hue only comes from its red food coloring. Even after you take a sip of Big Red, its flavor may still be mysterious to you. However, what you'll taste is a sugary blend of orange and lemon oils with a hint of vanilla that will creep onto your tongue after you gulp the soda down.

Considering just how incredibly sweet Big Red is, the beverage is essentially a cream soda. Big Red isn't among the oldest soda brands still around as it was created in Waco, Texas in 1937 with the name of Sun Tang Red Cream Soda. After a few Black American golf caddies referred to the drink as "Big Red" around Harold Jansing, the president of the San Antonio bottling plant that prepared the drinks for shipping, Jansing renamed the drink "Big Red" in 1969. Shortly after that, Big Red started selling outside of Texas and became a very popular drink across the southern United States. Big Red fans have even shared on social media why you should try Big Red if you haven't had the pleasure of enjoying its unique flavor.