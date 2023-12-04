Trust Us, Your Mashed Potatoes Could Use A Little Booze
Mashed potatoes are a convenient side dish, whether you're serving them up at a holiday get-together or piling them next to a steaming plate of classic beef meatloaf. And while mashed potatoes are pretty straightforward to make, you can really elevate them by throwing in a few additional ingredients.
One such ingredient that you can add to your mashed potatoes is booze. Adding a bit of alcohol can give your potatoes a smooth, creamy, and rich consistency. And, depending on what kind of alcohol you add, it can also provide additional tasting notes that pair well with the buttery, starchy, and slightly nutty taste of the potatoes.
Of course, if you want to try this trick, you've got to know what booze to add and how to go about it. Plus, it pays to have a few variations up your sleeve so you can enhance your dish even further.
What alcohol can you use in boozy mashed potatoes?
When it comes to adding alcohol to your mashed potatoes, there are a few different types of booze you can use. One option is to pour in some vodka. Vodka doesn't have a distinct taste to it and may not be particularly noticeable in your potatoes, but it can still enhance the texture of your dish.
On the other hand, if you want to infuse a bit more flavor into your potatoes, bourbon could work. Bourbon has a slightly sweet flavor and often contains tasting notes of caramel or vanilla, which can come through in your potatoes.
Besides adding hard liquors to your mashed potatoes, you can also throw in some beer. Malty beers without too much bitterness can add depth and complexity to the dish. If you go this route, lagers and ales can work.
Variations on boozy mashed potatoes
Once you've got making boozy mashed potatoes down, you can start to play around with variations. One such variation to try is to use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. Sweet potatoes can pair particularly well with a bit of bourbon for a more adult twist on a classic holiday side.
Another method you can try is with adding different herbs and spices to your mashed potatoes. Think about which herbs will pair with your chosen alcohol. Winter spices, such as cinnamon, could work well with a lighter lager and could also give your potatoes a seasonal feel.
Besides herbs and spices, you can also try enhancing your boozy mashed potatoes by adding a bit of garlic. Garlic can give them a slightly nutty taste that leads to an extra flavorful side dish. With all these options, there are so many ways to elevate your mashed potatoes, whether you just add booze or ramp things up even more with a few extra add-ins.