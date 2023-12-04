Trust Us, Your Mashed Potatoes Could Use A Little Booze

Mashed potatoes are a convenient side dish, whether you're serving them up at a holiday get-together or piling them next to a steaming plate of classic beef meatloaf. And while mashed potatoes are pretty straightforward to make, you can really elevate them by throwing in a few additional ingredients.

One such ingredient that you can add to your mashed potatoes is booze. Adding a bit of alcohol can give your potatoes a smooth, creamy, and rich consistency. And, depending on what kind of alcohol you add, it can also provide additional tasting notes that pair well with the buttery, starchy, and slightly nutty taste of the potatoes.

Of course, if you want to try this trick, you've got to know what booze to add and how to go about it. Plus, it pays to have a few variations up your sleeve so you can enhance your dish even further.