A Fan Favorite Costco Frozen Pizza Could Be On Its Way Out
The Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco is a super popular frozen item. This delicious frozen pizza has caused such a stir that Costco shoppers even took to social media to sing its praises. In the Reddit thread "Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Roasted Vegetables — This is literally the best pizza I've ever had," user after user shared what makes this pizza so irresistible. Redditor Spacequeenmashi summarized, "The crust is so extremely crunchy ... The cheese is super melty, and the roasted veggies are amazing." It's easy to see why this pizza flies off the shelves at Costco, but it may actually be coming off the shelves for good.
Redditor fairiedusst started a thread called "Goodbye, my favorite pizza" and shared a screenshotted text exchange that included a photo of Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco along with texts that questioned the meaning of an asterisk that cannot be seen in the photo. Asterisks typically appear on the price tags of Costco items to suggest that the starred items will be undergoing some sort of change. If fairiedusst indeed saw an asterisk on the price tag of the Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco, it may spell doom and gloom for fans of the pizza, so they should plan accordingly.
Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco may have several possibilities
If you see an item with an asterisk on its price tag at Costco, it may just be getting an upgrade to its packaging. However, it most likely means that the item will not be on Costco's shelves for a while or ever again. In some cases, the item's manufacturer just isn't making the item anymore, so fans of the item won't be able to get the item anywhere. This could be the unfortunate case for Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza, and Costco shoppers are reacting.
In the aforementioned Reddit post, one Redditor shared why fans of Milton's shouldn't be worried if the frozen pizza is being discontinued. User Philosopherski shared, "I can guarantee you they will still have a good or better cauliflower crust pizza if this goes out." If you count yourself as someone who only wants Milton's no matter what other pizza options are available at Costco, one Costco shopper shared some hopeful news for you. User parrothead2581 said, "I have seen plenty of asterisk items return." Regardless, fans of this frozen pizza should definitely ask their local Costco customer service people what will happen to the item.