A Fan Favorite Costco Frozen Pizza Could Be On Its Way Out

The Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco is a super popular frozen item. This delicious frozen pizza has caused such a stir that Costco shoppers even took to social media to sing its praises. In the Reddit thread "Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza with Roasted Vegetables — This is literally the best pizza I've ever had," user after user shared what makes this pizza so irresistible. Redditor Spacequeenmashi summarized, "The crust is so extremely crunchy ... The cheese is super melty, and the roasted veggies are amazing." It's easy to see why this pizza flies off the shelves at Costco, but it may actually be coming off the shelves for good.

Redditor fairiedusst started a thread called "Goodbye, my favorite pizza" and shared a screenshotted text exchange that included a photo of Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco along with texts that questioned the meaning of an asterisk that cannot be seen in the photo. Asterisks typically appear on the price tags of Costco items to suggest that the starred items will be undergoing some sort of change. If fairiedusst indeed saw an asterisk on the price tag of the Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco, it may spell doom and gloom for fans of the pizza, so they should plan accordingly.