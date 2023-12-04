Top Your Hot Dog With Kimchi To Unlock A New Level Of Tangy Flavor

When it comes to hot dogs, a lot of folks believe a high-quality frankfurter makes all the difference; however, many other people might argue that the toppings and condiments matter just as much as the hot dog itself. Authentic all-beef Chicago-style hot dogs, for example, are piled high with sweet relish, chopped onions, peppers, mustard, a dill pickle spear, and tomatoes, dusted with celery salt. But you can also have a very tasty hot dog dressed with just a simple squirt of ketchup and mustard, the favorite preparation from many a childhood.

You can rarely go wrong with the traditional, but if you ever want to shake things up from the usual, consider adding kimchi to the top of your next hot dog. Made up of fermented vegetables, typically cabbage, along with a combination of garlic, chili, ginger, fish sauce, and salt, kimchi can add layers of sweet, sour, spicy, and savory flavor to the classic hot dog. At the same time, kimchi also provides a crunch factor similar to a pickle. What results is a satisfying hot dog packed with flavor and textural interest, all achieved by adding just one ingredient.