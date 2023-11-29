Where Is Eat Your Flowers From Shark Tank Today?

When Loria Stern pitched her edible flower desserts on Season 14, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank," she made a "flowery" presentation while treating the sharks to her unique and delicious cookies and crackers topped with flavorful flowers. Stern landed an offer from Kevin O'Leary that demanded more of a stake in her confectionary company than she proposed. However, Stern convinced Barbara Corcoran to nearly match her initial offer when Corcoran agreed to invest $250,000 in Stern's business for 15% of the company. The two made a deal to partner up on Eat Your Flowers — a delectable floral idea that all began when Stern pivoted from one of her passions to another.

Stern, an Ojai, California native, was an accomplished athlete before becoming a chef. At 12 years old, Stern was ranked as the number one tennis player in the U.S. in her age group. While a student-athlete at the University of Virginia, she competed in Division 1 tennis. Stern retired from tennis after a few appearances as a pro, but she kept company with professional tennis players by baking for them at a tennis club. Encouraged by that enjoyable experience, Stern went to work in food establishments to learn more about cooking. She then enrolled in a class to learn about edible plants and started topping her baked goods with them. Her beautiful cookies went viral, which prompted Vogue, Oprah, and The New York Times, among other notable publications, to feature Stern's gorgeous flowery desserts. This is what happened to the company after its appearance on "Shark Tank."