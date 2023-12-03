Prevent Burns In The Kitchen With A Simple Potholder Tip

Too many of us have experienced a version of the following scenario — a bubbling dish comes off the stove or out of the oven and looks so tempting that we forget it's in a vessel that is still ripping hot, especially if we're not the one who cooked it. Before our practical instincts kick in, our reptile brain compels us to reach straight for the handle, leaving us with a painful burn. Thankfully, as far as kitchen blunders go, this one is easy to avoid.

One Reddit user suggests sticking a potholder or dry kitchen towel on the handle of your next hot skillet or pot to remind yourself and others not to touch it. It might seem like glaringly obvious advice, but statistics suggest that people need to hear it. According to the American Burn Association per Eskenazi Health, doctor's offices and emergency rooms in the U.S. see nearly 50,000 burn patients each year, 72 percent of whom are reported to have burned themselves at home. Keeping a potholder or dry kitchen towel handy might reduce your chances of joining those ranks.