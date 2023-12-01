Rollinia: The Vibrant Fruit That Tastes Like Sweet Lemon Meringue Pie

This tropical fruit belongs to the Annonaceae family, which also includes soursop, araticum, and custard apples. What sets it apart is its vibrant yellow skin and distinct flavor. It has soft, cone-shaped protrusions on the outside and a jelly-like texture on the inside, containing small black seeds. As the fruit matures, its spikes turn black and its color becomes more intense.

The flesh of ripe rollinia has a fragrant, almost floral aroma with citrusy notes. It tastes like peach cobbler, meringue pie, or a combination of banana and custard apple. "Some cultures don't like them because they're not sweet enough," explained ABC News. "But a lot of Aussies find the normal custard apple too sweet, so generally people who don't like normal custard apples really like this one."

Depending on your preferences, you can enjoy the fruit as is or use it in baked goods, puddings, and other desserts. Simply cut it in half, scoop out its flesh, and remove the seeds. After that, eat it with a tablespoon or incorporate it into your recipes. It can be a wonderful addition to smoothies, pies, cheesecakes, muffins, sweet bread, or fruit tarts.