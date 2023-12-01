TikTok's Bubble Potato Pillows Are A Delicious Cross Between Tots And Gnocchi

Potato-centric dishes like gnocchi and tater tots hold a universal appeal rooted in the comforting, versatile nature of potatoes. Gnocchi, with its soft, pillowy texture, provides a neutral canvas for flavorful sauces or accompaniments. Tater tots, meanwhile, have an air of nostalgia about them. These crispy, bite-sized nuggets of grated and fried potato offer a satisfyingly crunchy exterior with a tender inside.

What if you could combine the two? With bubble potato pillows, as seen in a viral TikTok video, you can have the best of both of these potato favorites. Uploaded by user @msshiandmrhe, the bubble potato pillow video has amassed more than 10 million likes and nearly 40,000 comments. "This is basically Potato Gnocchi without egg then fried! Sounds awesome!" one user commented, while another described the creation as "potato nuggets."

People picked up on a few unique tricks the creator used in making the potato pillows. For one, she peeled the potatoes by cutting a thin ridge in their skins around their middle, boiling them, and then dunking them in an ice bath. The skins came right off. "OK but that peeling trick?? I'm so upset I was never taught this." She also used a garlic press to mash them, though as a few people pointed out a potato ricer would work as well. This helps the potatoes to have a lighter, airier texture than traditionally mashed potatoes, which contributes to the success of the recipe.