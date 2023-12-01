Shake Up Your Traditional Empanadas With A Tuna Twist

In the United States, National Empanada Day falls on April 8, and it's no surprise these beloved hand pies, traditionally stuffed with hearty fillings and warm spices, get a celebratory day. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, variations of empanadas can be found throughout Latin America. However, they are believed to have been introduced by Spanish colonists. Modern empanadas are traditionally viewed as Argentinian food, where they are often served with a ground beef filling.

To put a twist on classic ground beef empanadas, filling the pastry with a delicious tuna mixture is the perfect way to shake things up. Also known as empanadas de atún, the filling for these flaky, buttery wonders can be made using numerous ingredients. For instance, canned tuna mixed with briny olives, sweet tomatoes, smoky paprika, and tangy onions creates aromatic, juicy, and delightfully moreish empanadas.

Tuna is as protein-packed as beef, as well as being high in omega-3s while remaining low in fat and calories. Therefore, tuna is a highly nutritious filling. If you're looking for a way to add variety to your empanada fillings, we think tuna makes a glorious choice.