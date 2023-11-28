Elevate Your Holiday Dinner Party Tablescape With A Candy Cane Card Holder Hack

The holidays are the time for get-togethers with friends and family. And, while the food on the table often takes center stage, you can really give your party a holiday atmosphere by playing around with table decorations.

One wintery way of decorating your dinner table you can try is making card holders out of a couple of candy canes and using them to denote where people sit or what different dishes in your holiday spread are. The candies are not only synonymous with the holidays, adding a nod to the season to your dinner table, but they also add a pop of color to your decor. Plus, when the night's over, they serve as a sweet treat for your guests to use to finish off their meal and refresh their pallet.

So, how do you put together these cute placeholders? As it happens, they're easy to make, and there are a couple of variations you can use to add your own personal flair to your tablescape.