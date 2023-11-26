Switch Up Pasta Night By Adding Tuna To Your Favorite Creamy Stuffed Shells

Pasta night is a celebrated weeknight savior that turns the kitchen into a hub of bubbling pots and simmering sauces. Whether your usual go-to is a classic spaghetti and meatballs, a simple aglio e olio, or a comforting baked mac and cheese recipe, it's a time to rejoice in the flexible nature of the wonder that is pasta. If your usual is feeling overdone, then find a little inspiration by filling stuffed shells with a creamy tuna mix.

If you're a tuna salad or tuna melt fan, this duo will surely be a hit. You can mix a can of tuna into a prepared white sauce alongside more cheese (of course), greens like spinach or peas, or a thickener like salad dressing. Stuff the cooked shells and top with more cheese or, for a satisfying crunch, breadcrumbs. It's cheesy, creamy, fishy, and filling. These shells give tuna casserole vibes but in a pasta vessel.

You can easily adapt the tuna filling with your favorite greens or vegetables, depending on the other flavors you want the shells to sing with. The tuna also goes well with a range of cheeses so you can opt for a milder to mature flavor. It's the next pasta night winner.