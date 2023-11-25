It Turns Out Ina Garten's A Pretty Big Shake Shack Fan

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Ina Garten loves cooking, as she's made a career out of mastering her way around the kitchen. However, that doesn't mean Garten won't eat out from time to time. While it may seem like you're likely to find her in a fancy restaurant eating a meal that's comparable to what Garten can whip up in her kitchen, you might actually catch her in a fast food restaurant, namely Shake Shack.

So what does the Barefoot Contessa order when she's at one of the best fast-food burger joints? Well, she actually gets Shake Shack's Chicken Shack sandwich. Garten's love of the fast food chain's chicken sandwich actually began on a day when she wasn't feeling too cheery. Garten's husband, Jeffrey, decided that a meal at Shake Shack might make her feel better. She then tried the fast food chain's chicken sandwich and loved it. Garten became such a huge fan of the sandwich that she joined Shake Shack executive chef John Karangis on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to learn how to make it because there are so many elements that she loves about it.