Snag SodaStream's Newest E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker For $70 Less For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the fizziness and flavor of soda but don't want any of its acids and sugar, then you should probably go for the healthier alternative of sparkling water. When flat water is filled with carbon dioxide, it becomes sparkling water, giving you the quenching carbonated savor of soda. There are many great sparkling water brands that you can buy, but wouldn't it be nice to have a sparkling water maker at home that you can use anytime? This week, SodaStream's E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker is available at Best Buy for a fantastic Black Friday deal!

The E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker usually sells for $159.99, but Best Buy has slashed its price to $89.99 during Black Friday. That's more than 43% off the original price. The E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker has excellent features; it turns your flat water into sparkling water with a simple and quick process, and customers have overwhelmingly declared that the machine is worth the purchase.