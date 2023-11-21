Snag SodaStream's Newest E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker For $70 Less For Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love the fizziness and flavor of soda but don't want any of its acids and sugar, then you should probably go for the healthier alternative of sparkling water. When flat water is filled with carbon dioxide, it becomes sparkling water, giving you the quenching carbonated savor of soda. There are many great sparkling water brands that you can buy, but wouldn't it be nice to have a sparkling water maker at home that you can use anytime? This week, SodaStream's E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker is available at Best Buy for a fantastic Black Friday deal!
The E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker usually sells for $159.99, but Best Buy has slashed its price to $89.99 during Black Friday. That's more than 43% off the original price. The E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker has excellent features; it turns your flat water into sparkling water with a simple and quick process, and customers have overwhelmingly declared that the machine is worth the purchase.
The E-Terra has great a bundle and features, and customers love it
The SodaStream sparkling water maker has a quick-connect CO2 cylinder that allows you to carbonate up to 60 liters of water. It's also packaged with a 1-liter BPA-reusable carbonating bottle to fill with your sparkling water. The E-Terra also has three preset carbonation settings, so you can choose just how much carbonation you want. If you want to add a little flavor to your sparkling water, plenty of different flavors are available for purchase — from cola and root beer to flavor essence FruitDrops — some with zero sugar.
The E-Terra has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. One customer highlighted just how useful the carbonation features of the E-Terra are: "I love the convenience of being able to choose the level of fizz."
Another review even suggested that the E-Terra can add elegance to your kitchen with its "aesthetically pleasing" design. The E-Terra also has an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, so you know you're getting a good deal.