Costco Customers Aren't Exactly Satisfied With Its Premade Thanksgiving Meals

When Turkey Day rolls around, it can be a little overwhelming if your guests expect you to spend the day making a large and delicious spread that will satisfy everyone. Costco wants to help those who don't have the time or energy to commit to cooking a Thanksgiving feast by creating a premade turkey dinner. However, the retail giant may be selling customers short with these dinner trays.

Costco's premade Thanksgiving meals contain ½ of a turkey breast and relatively small portions of Yukon gold potatoes, herbed stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and poultry gravy. Although the wholesale store sells these dinner trays for only $3.99 per pound, Costco claims these can serve up to seven or eight people. While the members-only warehouse may be known for having some of the best shopping deals around, social media is criticizing Costco for missing the mark on these supposed Thanksgiving saviors.